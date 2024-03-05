FURY Certified, ‘More To Come’ From Piper

Piper says deliveries of its new flagship M700 FURY will begin “immediately” after the aircraft earned type certification on Feb. 29. It also said there will be new aircraft announced shortly. “We are thrilled to announce the U.S. certification of the Piper M700 FURY by the FAA just a month after its announcement,” said John Calcagno, President & CEO of Piper Aircraft. “And there’s more to come. The FURY is just the first step in a new generation of our M-Class product line, so watch this space, as Piper’s M-Class will be expanding both above and below what we currently offer today.”

The program was announced on Feb. 6 and it’s not clear how many orders it attracted in those three weeks. The plane is the fastest ever built by Piper with maximum cruise speed of 301 knots behind the 700 horsepower PT6A-52 and includes the updated G3000 panel with autoland. While the rush is now on to get orders filled in the U.S., Piper is working on certifications worldwide. It expects to be delivering FURYs in Canada, Europe, the UK and Brazil before the end of the year.