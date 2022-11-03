Food Poisoning Diverts Holiday Flight

Life imitated art over Maine in mid-October when a first officer on a TUI Airways Boeing 787 was felled by suspected food poisoning. The aircraft, which was on a charter flight from Doncaster in the U.K. to Melbourne, Florida (used by some holiday charters as a cheaper alternative to Orlando), had only two pilots for the 8.5-hour trip so procedures demanded a diversion. The captain, with a flight attendant flying shotgun, headed for Bangor, Maine.

The landing was uneventful, the FO was taken to a local hospital and accommodations were found for 300 surprise visitors in the city of 31,000, which has the runway for a heavy jet thanks to the former Strategic Air Command base on the outskirts of town. TUI operates one flight a day to Melbourne from a different city in the U.K. The folks on the Birmingham flight the next day also made a stop in Bangor to drop off a fresh crew to get the Doncaster flight on its way.