‘Follow Me’ … If You Can

If your flying itinerary finds you visiting Bologna Airport in Italy, there’s a good chance you’ll be shepherded from the runway to the ramp by a ground-hugging Lamborghini Huracán Evo. For the seventh time, the supercar maker has provided one of its top models to the airport for “follow me” escort duty. This one will remain in service at the airport only until Jan. 7, 2022, so be sure to make your flight plans accordingly.

The arrangement makes sense, given that the airport is 16 miles from Lamborghini’s factory at Sant’Agata Bolognese. Lamborghini decked the car out with Verde Turbine matte green paint, high-visibility orange graphics and the orange beacon lights and communication radio required for all vehicles that operate on the airside of the airport.

The Huracan Evo debuted in 2019 with its 631-HP naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine providing 443 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels. All that power and torque are pushing around just 3,135 pounds of curb weight. Zero to 62 MPH is 2.9 seconds (Why 62? It’s European; that’s 100 kph). And if you’d like a pace car to escort you to V1 on your takeoff, the Evo has a top speed of 175 kt (202 mph).