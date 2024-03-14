Flight Sim Association Invites Visitors To Its Sun ‘n Fun ‘Experience Center’

Next month’s Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo (April 9-14) in Lakeland, Florida, will include a “Flight Simulation Experience Center,” presented by the Flight Simulation Association (FSA). Along with a number of partners, FSA invites pilots, students, kids, retirees, and other aviation enthusiasts to the center, which will be in the Future ‘n Flight Plaza on the Sun ‘n Fun grounds at Lakeland-Linder International Airport.

Airline pilot Evan Reiter, co-founder of FSA, said, “Having used this technology throughout my own pilot training, I look forward to sharing how low-cost, home flight simulation is changing aviation training, pilot recruitment, and STEM education.” Rick Parker, founder of NextLevel XR and one of the organizers of the effort to create the Center, said, “Maybe you’ve heard about how flight simulation can help you stay proficient, add hours to your logbook or allow you to ‘fly’ advanced fighters. Visit us at the show for free, hands-on demos of how flight simulation from the comfort of home can be used for training, proficiency, and fun.”

FSA says the Center will feature a number of varied home flight simulation setups, ranging from simple monitor-based cockpit displays to complex systems with virtual reality headsets. FSA promises, “Each demo station will offer a unique scenario for attendees to try, including VFR procedures, challenging instrument approaches, carrier launches, and much more. Pilots and students will gain new understanding of how this technology can accelerate flight training, while experienced pilots will see first-hand how flight simulation offers unique ways to master glass cockpit avionics, EFBs, and more.”