Flight Diverted After Violent Family Feud

Things might be a little tense around the dinner table for Canadian family members thrown off an Air Canada flight on Jan. 3. The flight from Toronto to Calgary diverted to Winnipeg because of violent fracas involving two family members. “The investigation has determined that Air Canada flight #137 was en route from Toronto to Calgary, when a 16-year-old male passenger, from Grande Prairie (in northern Alberta), assaulted an adult male passenger who was identified as a family member,” and RCMP statement said. It’s not clear if any other family members were on the flight.

Other officials said passengers and cabin crew hauled the teen off the family member. He was restrained and taken into custody in Winnipeg before being taken to a hospital. The adult male suffered minor injuries but his pain may continue in other ways. Airlines typically try to recover the cost of a diversion such as this and it always runs in the tens of thousands of dollars. The teen would be too young to be named in that kind of lawsuit. The plane was able to continue its journey after the family was taken off and got to Calgary about three hours late.