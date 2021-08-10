Flight Attendants Subdue Violent Passenger with Duct Tape

On a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami on Saturday August 7, 22-year-old Maxwell Berry sexually assaulted two female flight attendants and punched a male flight attendant. But what makes this now-commonplace occurrence stand out is that the flight attendants teamed up to force Berry into a seat—and duct-taped him in place.

Berry was intoxicated, according to arresting officers, and had been consuming alcohol on the flight. He was subsequently arrested and charged with three counts of battery.

Another passenger recorded parts of the incident on his cell phone, including Berry screaming about how wealthy his parents are. The video also records cheers and laughter from the rest of the passengers as Berry is being secured in the seat with tape.

According to an ABC News television report, Frontier has suspended the flight attendants. As part of the news report, the passenger who recorded the incident on video told the station he was angry the crew members were being punished.