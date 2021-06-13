They’ve been threatened with huge fines, banished from flying on individual airlines and even warned about criminal prosecution but the post-pandemic epidemic of bad behavior by passengers on airliners was evident on a trip to Charlotte last week. Near the end of the ordeal, one of the flight attendants took the only measure they hadn’t tried. He gave them a good tongue lashing. In a PA announcement, naturally captured on cell phone video, the flight attendant, likely the steward, told the passengers they’d made the flight from Los Angeles “a living hell” and told them they should be ashamed of themselves. According to news reports, the cockpit crew did not intervene.

Things got tense when weather prevented the flight from landing on schedule. After some time in the hold, the plane headed to Raleigh for fuel before trying Charlotte again. The hungry, frustrated pax got restless after being on the ground in Raleigh for more than an hour. One 22-year-old man in particular was the centre of attention after calling one female flight attendant a “fat gorilla” and a male colleague a “drama queen.” At one point the male flight attendant threatened to ask the flight crew to return to the gate to turn the offenders over to the police but in the end he opted to allow the flight to continue on the 30-minute flight to Charlotte. “We’re just trying to go to Charlotte,” he said. “But shame on the passengers that have made this flight a living hell for the flight attendants.” There was a smattering of applause.

The plane landed in Charlotte without incident and none of the passengers were detained. The airline did provide a statement to the Charlotte Observer the next day, however. “We value the trust our customers place in our team to care for them it throughout their journey, and we expect those who choose to fly with us to treat each other — and our team members — with respect,” it said in part.