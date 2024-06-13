Five Graduates Of NBAA-Sponsored Program Celebrated

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) announced today (June 12) the first set of five participants has completed the 2024 New York-area Barrington Irving Technical Training School (BITTS) curriculum. All graduates of program will be accepting positions with local Atlantic and Signature FBOs.

The 12-week program was founded by Barrington Irving, who holds a Guinness World Record and is a recipient of the NBAA American Spirit Award. At the ceremony honoring the graduates during the NBAA White Plains Regional Forum at Westchester County Airport (KHPN). Irving said, “With our partners and our team, we have created something that is helping more people achieve their professional dreams through business aviation. I couldn’t be more proud to see our goal come to life through these students.

The BITTS organization finances and arranges technical training to students with diverse backgrounds, providing them with the hands-on experience and skills required to build careers, not only in aviation, but other industries as well. NBAA is a supporting partner in the BITTS organization. Last December, the first 15 graduates of the BITTS program launched their careers with salaries totaling more close to $1 million, according to NBAA. In addition to the Mount Vernon, New York, facility (announced in February 2024), where the five graduates honored today attended, there are BITTS training centers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (KFLL) and Pompano Beach Airpark in Florida.

NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen said, “The business aviation community understands the pressing need to attract, develop, retain and promote the next generation of industry professionals. “Barrington Irving’s pioneering program was once a dream, but it is now inspiring young people to be a part of an exciting industry with boundless opportunities. We applaud Barrington for his leadership of this one-of-a-kind training school, and we are honored to support its mission.”