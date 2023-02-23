FedEx Pilots Move Toward Strike

FedEx pilots have moved a step closer to a strike as talks with the corporation have reportedly stalled. The Air Line Pilots Association, which represents the pilots, says the membership unanimously approved a strike authorization vote last week. That’s a long way from actually hitting the bricks however. Another vote would have to be held and the federal government would have to approve a walkout after all hope of a mediated settlement was lost. Even then, they’d have to wait 30 days to actually walk off the job. Southwest and Delta pilots are at the same stage in their negotiations.

ALPA FedEx spokesman Capt. Chris Norman said the pilots are committed to reaching a negotiated settlement but are dissatisfied with progress so far. “The decision to move closer to a strike authorization vote is the result of nearly six months of federally mediated negotiations that has led to our disappointment with FedEx management’s actions at the bargaining table,” he said. FedEx said it’s business as usual saying the vote “has no impact on our service as we continue delivering for our customers around the world,”