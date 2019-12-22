FAA Warns Customers Away From Aircraft Ride Share App

The FAA is warning potential customers of Blackbird, an aviation ride sharing app that has been described as “Uber for airplanes,” that their trip might not meet the normal standards for fly-for-hire journeys. “If you pay for a charter flight you are entitled to a higher level of safety than is required from a free flight from a friend,” the agency said in an unusually pointed public statement. “Among other things, pilots who transport paying passengers must have the required qualifications and training, are subject to random drug and alcohol testing, and the aircraft used must be maintained to the high standards that the FAA’s charter regulations require.” At the same time it sent a letter to San Francisco-based Blackbird saying that despite its protestations to the contrary, it is operating as a Part 119 commercial carrier and needs to meet those standards.

Throughout its Web site promotion material and its legal fine print, Blackbird insists that it is not an air carrier by matching passengers with available seats or aircraft. The FAA isn’t buying it, however. “We have little trouble concluding that the pilots listed on BlackBird’s pilot database selected by the user are transporting persons or property, from place to place, for compensation. Despite BlackBird’s assertion that the pilots are not transporting persons or property, it is clear that they are being hired for that very purpose. Blackbird hasn’t responded to requests for comment and its Web site remains active.