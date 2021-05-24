FAA Wants Violent Passenger Fined $52,500

The FAA is proposing that the highest fine it has ever recommended, $52,500, be levied against a man who belted a Delta flight attendant on two separate altercations on one flight. The passenger got things rolling on the flight from Honolulu to Seattle last December by trying to open the cockpit door. When the flight attendant tried to stop him, he or she got a fist in the face. Cabin crew and passengers managed to subdue the passenger and put zip tie restraints on him. The violent passenger wasn’t finished yet, however.

He managed to get out of the zip ties and went after the flight attendant again, punching him or her in the face a second time. Presumably he was subdued again and police met the plane in Seattle to take him to jail. The FAA says there has been a major uptick in bad behavior on airliners since late last year and there have been more than 1,300 reports of unruly passengers since Feb. 1. About 20 cases have resulted in the FAA recommending fines and other sanctions.