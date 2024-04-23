The FAA celebrated Earth Day on Monday with a recap of most of the programs it’s involved with to make aviation better for the planet. The Flight to Sustainability is the metaphorical journey the agency has embarked upon to make aviation net-zero for greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. “The FAA is bringing sustainability from the ground to the skies for a greener future,” the agency said in a statement. Laurence Wildgoose, the FAA’s Assistant Administrator for Policy, International Affairs and Environment penned an essay outlining those initiatives.

Among the programs being promoted and funded by the FAA are the CLEEN program which has invested $450 million for research to reduce aircraft noise, emissions and fuel consumption. It’s also supporting development of sustainable aviation fuel, noting that more than 450,000 flights have been powered in part with SAF. It’s also encouraging green initiatives in airport terminals, ATC towers and infrastructure projects.