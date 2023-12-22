FAA Panel To Study Controller Fatigue

This week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) introduced a panel of experts tasked with investigating air traffic controller fatigue as the agency works to improve aviation safety in the wake of several close calls at U.S. airports.

Mark Rosekind, former National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) member and sleep specialist, will lead the panel, joined by experts Charles Czeisler, chief and senior physician at the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders, Departments of Medicine and Neurology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Dr. Erin Flynn-Evans, head of the NASA Ames Research Center Fatigue Countermeasures Laboratory.

The FAA outlined the panel’s mission to “examine how the latest science on sleep needs and fatigue considerations could be applied to controller work requirements and scheduling.”

FAA staffing data shows the agency is short roughly 3,000 controllers at facilities across the country. The severe understaffing has led to problems with mandatory overtime and controllers working 10-hour days over six-day work weeks. Additionally, a lack of stable funding has largely played a role in impeding ATC recruitment, training, and much-needed investment in modern technology and equipment.

The panel is expected to begin its work in early January and provide a final report to the FAA six weeks later.