FAA Mandates SMS For 265 Major Airports

The FAA is requiring the establishment safety management systems (SMS) at 265 of the country’s biggest and busiest airports with a final rule that will be effective 60 days from its publication in the Federal Register. The airports will have up to five years to complete their SMS. “The safe operation of our nation’s airports is paramount during these historic times in aviation as we work to repair and construct necessary airport infrastructure,” said Associate Administrator for Airports Shannetta R. Griffin, P.E. “This rule promotes safety and allows airports to work collaboratively with partners to mitigate risks and avert accidents.”

The rule applies to airports with more than 100,000 operations annually, airports that function as airline hubs and those that are ports of entry for anything beyond general aviation. It came on the heels of a similar requirement for charter and air taxi operators and aircraft manufacturers was proposed in January. Airlines have had an SMS requirement since 2018. SMS is a structure established within an organization to assess and predict potential safety hazards with an eye to preventing accidents and injuries. Most other flying nations have implemented them and the FAA says the active emphasis on safety and accident prevention becomes fundamental to the safety culture in the organization.

