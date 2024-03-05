FAA Gives Exemption To Allow Flight Training In Velis Electro

The FAA has allowed U.S. flight schools to use the Textron/Pipistrel Velis Electro for flight training. The agency has permitted an exemption to 14 CFR Part 21.190, the special airworthiness certificate for light sport category aircraft, that will allow the commercial use of the aircraft for flight training purposes. The aircraft, which is type certified in Europe, was designed as a low cost training platform and Textron, which bought Pipistrel in 2022, is focused on that market.

“This is a great day for flight training organizations and aspiring pilots,” said Kriya Shortt, CEO of Textron’s eAviation segment. “With this exemption, the cost-barrier to pursuing primary flight training can be substantially reduced. We are thankful to the FAA for its support in bringing more opportunities for electric aviation to the United States.” Textron has not announced any deals with flight schools but Pipistrel President Gabriel Massey hinted that’s coming. “We are looking forward to seeing more pilots take to the skies and experience their first flight in the Velis Electro,” he said.

With its relatively short endurance of about an hour, the Velis Electro is suited to training missions in the immediate airport environment and it addresses a few issues besides cost. One of the big knocks on flight schools is the constant drone of takeoffs and aircraft in the pattern. “The aircraft is quiet, producing noise levels of only 60 decibels, low cost and user-friendly, making it an ideal solution for flight training with zero carbon emissions,” a company news release says.