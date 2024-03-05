FAA Extends MOSAIC Comment Period To March 11, New Comments Limited

By
Russ Niles
-
Published:
0

The FAA last month extended the comment period for the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC). The extension adds a memo concerning a conversation between an FAA representative and members of the Light Sport committee of ASTM International about a technical error in the NPRM.

That exchange didn’t make it into the original NPRM and the addition of the memo and comment extension to March 11 were done “in the interest of transparency.” Comments during the extension are limited to the issues covered in the memo.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles
http://www.avweb.com
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.

LEAVE A REPLY