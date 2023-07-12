FAA Designates $92 Million For Sustainability Projects At Airports

The FAA announced today (July 11) it has earmarked a relatively modest $92 million to make airports across the country “more sustainable.” Of that amount, $243,000 will go to Prescott Regional Airport in Arizona “to develop a plan to safely transition to unleaded fuel.” The goal of that funding is “to [help] safely eliminate leaded aviation fuels in piston-engine aircraft by the end of 2030.”

The $92 million amount represents roughly one third of overall grants mandated to update and upgrade airports nationwide, and will go to 21 airports for solar panels, electric buses, charging stations and electrification studies. These projects also represent “investments that support good-paying jobs and [the airports’] local communities,” according to the agency.

Of the $92 million, $46.8 million will go to solar power equipment and infrastructure at airports in Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, and Texas. “An additional $44.5 million has been awarded to airports to plan for and purchase electric vehicles and electric transportation infrastructure,” according to the FAA statement. The money will go to airports in Arkansas, California, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Utah.