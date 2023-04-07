FAA Awards Grants For Noise Reduction Research

The FAA has awarded $19 million in research grants to 14 U.S. universities to study ways to reduce aviation noise and address other environmental issues. The noise-related projects fall into three categories, looking at sound as it relates to new aircraft, communities and advance air mobility (AAM) aircraft, drones and rotorcraft. Participating universities include the Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Illinois, Pennsylvania State University, Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Boston University.

“Research is the gateway to breakthroughs,” said Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen. “With the best minds, we can reduce noise and fly with net-zero emissions by 2050.”

The research will be conducted as part of the Aviation Sustainability Center (ASCENT), which was launched in 2014. In addition to noise studies, ASCENT projects focus on areas such as sustainable aviation fuel, alternative jet fuel supply chains, engine technology, commercial space and environmental measurement. The FAA noted that it has invested over $35 million in ASCENT research this year and more than $130 million since the program began.

A list of ASCENT projects can be found at ascent.aero/projects-by-topic.