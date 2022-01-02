FAA Asks For Another 5G Delay

Verizon and AT&T say they’re considering a plea from the FAA and Secretary of Transportation to delay the rollout of 5G broadband a second time. In a letter to AT&T CEO John Stankey and Verizon’s Hans Vestberg, the FAA’s Steve Dickson and his boss Pete Buttigieg implore the executives to give them another couple of weeks to pull together a plan they hope will blunt the worst potential effects of unleashing 5G, which is supposed to happen Jan. 5.

The rollout was supposed to occur in 46 of the country’s biggest cities last Dec. 5 but the telecoms agreed to delay it a month while the issue of potential interference with aircraft radar altimeters was sorted out. The FAA, along with most of the aviation industry, is worried that 5G signals in the so-called C-Band of radio spectrum adjacent to the frequencies used by radar altimeters, will make some of the altimeters unreliable. The agency has already prepared NOTAMs that would ban the use of avionics and instrument approaches reliant on radar altimeters where 5G might interfere.

Dickson and Buttigieg are asking the telecoms to put off the rollout of 5G for no more than two weeks while the FAA drafts regulations to support phased in implementation of 5G near so-called “priority airports” across the country. After the two weeks are up, the 5G rollouts could go ahead everywhere except in “buffer zones” around those priority airports. The goal is to prevent a massive domino effect of delays and cancellations if weather requires the use of radar altimeter-reliant equipment and procedures at those key facilities and they are not available. The agency also wants to expedite Alternative Means of Compliance (AMOC) that will allow at least some aircraft with interference-resistant radar altimeters to operate where 5G is present.

“From the beginning of our discussions, our overarching goal has been to protect flight safety, while ensuring that 5G deployment and aviation operations can co-exist,” the letter says. “We believe this proposal advances this goal and avoids substantial disruptions to aviation operations – and to the flying public – in the short term.” The letter does not touch on what the long-term solution(s) to 5G interference might be but pundits speculate it revolves around who will pay to retrofit older aircraft with more modern altimeters that are shielded against the interference.

For their part, the telecoms claim the interference fear is overblown and that the systems coexist without problems in the 40 countries that have so far introduced 5G. Canada recently ordered its telecoms to keep 5G away from its big airports. The Federal Communications Commission, which approved the 5G system, has also maintained that there is no evidence the interference is an issue. That’s in direct disagreement with the findings of a study by the Radio Technical Committee for Aeronautics (RTCA) which first flagged the issue more than a year ago. It said there are tens of thousands of older radar altimeters at risk of interference from 5G.