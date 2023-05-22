FAA Activates Online Aircraft Registrations For Individual Owners

The FAA has implemented the first phase of online aircraft registration and for most GA owners and operators the mail-in registration is a thing of the past. “Individual aircraft owners can complete self-guided aircraft registration applications, upload legal and supplemental documents, receive auto-generated notifications, request aircraft registration N- numbers, use modernized online payment options, receive instant notification of payment, and digitally sign Aircraft Registration Applications,” the agency said in a notice on Sunday.

The online registry for individual owners and operators appears to be a sort of beta test before more complex registrations are eventually accepted. “Online services will be continuously improved and expanded to include corporations, LLCs, partnerships, and non-citizen trusts,” the notice reads