Eviation Sells 50 eVTOLs To German Startup

German startup, flyVbird, signed a letter of intent (LOI) for the purchase of up to 50 of Eviation’s Alice all-electric aircraft.

Alice, now valued at more than $5 billion, first debuted at the 2019 Paris Air Show. It is the world’s first flight-tested all-electric commuter aircraft. According to Eviation, the nine-passenger regional aircraft produces zero emissions and has significantly lower operating costs per hour compared to light jets or regional turboprops.

The Oct. 16 deal with flyVbird marks Eviation’s fifth announced order this year, which also includes partnerships with MONTE, Aerus, Aerolease, and Solyu.

In a statement, flyVbird said once it obtains an Air Operator Certificate, it will utilize Alice “for decentralized and sustainable travel across Europe, connecting unconnected or underserved communities worldwide and delivering carbon-free, cost-effective, and convenient air travel.” The regional carrier notes its operation is focused on enhancing connectivity in rural areas where it will use smaller, more accessible airports.

Vice President of Commercial Sales at Eviation, Eddie Jaisaree, said, “The European Union is moving forward with ambitious new rules aimed at decarbonizing the aviation industry. The Alice is the innovative and beautifully designed aircraft needed to lead aerospace’s transition to net zero carbon emissions. We are very pleased to partner with flyVbird in the future of flight.”