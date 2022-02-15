Eviation Names New Leadership

Electric aircraft developer Eviation announced on Monday that company president Gregory Davis has assumed the role of interim-CEO. Davis is replacing Eviation co-founder Omer Bar-Yohay, who will be joining the company’s board. In a LinkedIn post, Bar-Yohay cited a “long-standing disagreement with the company’s main shareholder” as the reason behind the leadership change. According to Eviation, the move is part of a planned succession process that “reflects the company’s transition to the production phase of the all-electric Alice aircraft.”

“Eviation expects to make the first flight of Alice in the upcoming weeks, having completed many preliminary milestones including initial taxi and flight test preparations,” said Eviation chairman Dominique Spragg. “As we complete the technical demonstration phase, Eviation is now preparing for production to make affordable regional air travel a reality in the coming years. We wish to express our appreciation to Omer for his contributions as a co-founder and executive of Eviation.”

Eviation’s electric Alice is expected to have a range of 440 NM, 250-knot maximum cruise speed and payload of 2,500 pounds. Powered by two magniX magni650 electric propulsion units, it will seat up to nine passengers. As previously reported by AVweb, the company introduced the production configuration for the Alice in July 2021.