European Precision Flying Competition Kicks Off Next Week

Next week, 50 pilots from 11 different countries will compete at Albi Le Sequestre aerodrome northeast of Toulouse in France in the 25th FAI (Fédération Aéronautique International) World Precision Flying Championships. Running from August 22 to 25, this year’s competition will be sponsored by Fédération Française d’Aéronautique.

The objective is to demonstrate each pilot’s ability to navigate a precisely assigned route in a measured time, while displaying expertise in observing landmarks enroute, capped by a spot-landing at the destination airport.

At the last competition, held in 2019, Poland took top honors with eight pilots registered among the competitors. Other teams will represent the Czech Republic, Norway, France, Slovakia, Austria, Germany, the UK, Sweden, Switzerland and Spain, all vying for gold medal honors.

There will also be on-site entertainment, vintage aircraft on display, and an air show at the close of each day’s competition.