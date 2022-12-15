Enstrom Receives FAA Production Certificate

Enstrom Helicopter Corporation announced on Tuesday that it has received its FAA production certificate, authorizing the company to once again manufacture parts for all Enstrom helicopter models. Enstrom filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and closed its factory in Menominee, Michigan, in January 2022. The company was purchased by Surack Enterprises founder Chuck Surack last May.

“This is really a testament to the relationship that Doug and Bill Taylor (Enstrom’s VP of Engineering) have with the FAA,” said Enstrom CEO Matt Francour. “It was a tremendous amount of work, but with their experience and knowledge we were able to get it completed in record time. We had been building parts for the last six months under our Type Certificate holder authorization, which allowed us to support our customers, but with the PC in hand now we can start approving parts under our normal processes, which will really speed things up.”

According to Surack, Enstrom is on track to begin delivering new helicopters this coming spring. Enstrom Helicopter Corporation has manufactured more than 1,300 helicopters since it was founded by mining engineer Rudy Enstrom in 1959. The company produces models including the turbine 480B and piston F28F and 280FX.