Embraer Launches Software Specialization Program

Embraer has announced a new partnership with Brazil’s Universidade Federal de Pernambuco (Federal University of Pernambuco/UFPE) to create a software specialization program. According to the company, the program is designed to “accelerate the training of specialists to work in the aerospace sector.” It will be open to recent graduates and professionals in computing, engineering and related fields.

“The speed of digital transformations and the global demand for technology professionals highlight the strategic need to develop agile educational programs to attract and qualify young people who want to combine personal development and career opportunity in the challenging environment Embraer offers,” said Embraer vice president of personnel, ESG, and communications Carlos Alberto Griner. “We are very excited to have UFPE as a partner in this program that will accelerate the availability of technology specialists to the industry, contribute to the construction of Embraer’s future and generate benefits for society as a whole.”

The nine-month course will include both distance learning and in-person classes at Embraer units. Students can choose to specialize in either embedded software or digital technologies when registering for the program. Embraer plans to announce additional information about the selection process in early 2022.