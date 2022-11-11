Embraer E190-E2 Receives CAAC Type Certification

Embraer’s E190-E2 single-aisle passenger jet has received its type certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). A member of the company’s E-Jet family, the model earned FAA, EASA and ANAC type certifications in February 2018 and entered service in Europe later that year. According to Embraer, CAAC type certification for the larger E195-E2 is also expected soon.

“Certification paves the way for significant E190-E2 business opportunities in China – data reveals that one billion people living in China’s second and third tier cities have never taken a flight,” said Embraer Commercial Aviation president and CEO Arjan Meijer. “The E2 will not only provide the best in class economics and emission reductions for airlines, but also help to accelerate implementation of China’s Essential Air Service program to connect more secondary and tertiary cities.”

The Embraer E190-E2 can seat up to 114 passengers in a single class configuration and offers a 17.3-percent improvement on fuel efficiency per seat compared to previous generation E-Jets. Embraer noted that its latest market forecast estimates that 1445 new aircraft in the up to 150-seat category will be delivered in China through 2041. As previously reported by AVweb, the company delivered the 1700th production aircraft from its E-Jet program in September 2022.