Embraer Delivers 1700th E-Jet

Embraer has announced that it reached a new milestone with the delivery of the 1700th production aircraft from its E-Jet program. The aircraft, an E195-E2, was handed over to KLM Cityhopper during a ceremony at Embraer’s facility in São José dos Campos, Brazil, on Thursday. The E-Jet family, which entered service in 2004, includes the E170, E175, E190 and E195 along with the updated “E2” versions.

“We’re always looking for ways to make our aircraft better – reducing operating costs, extending maintenance intervals, and adding new technology,” said Embraer president and CEO Francisco Gomes Neto. “And recently the E2 has also proven it can fly on 100% SAF, which makes them even more sustainable. I can think of no better customer than KLM to showcase the E2’s sustainable attributes.”

Embraer reports that it has more than 1,900 orders from over 100 customers for E-Jet family aircraft. The E-Jets are designed for the under 150 seat commercial market with the largest, the E195-E2, seating up to 146 passengers. E-Jet models are currently in operation with 80 airlines globally.