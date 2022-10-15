Gene Borne To Be Inducted Into EAA Ultralights Hall of Fame

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has named Gene Borne as its 2022 inductee to the EAA Ultralights Hall of Fame, highlighting that his “involvement and dedication to flight safety mirrors nearly the entire history of the ultralight movement.” Borne got his start with ultralights in 1976, going on to become an instructor and develop a solo training system. According to EAA, he has logged more than 5,000 hours instructing in ultralight aircraft to date. Borne is also credited with being active in the formation of the FAA’s Part 103 ultralight regulations and participating in the creation of the agency’s sport pilot/light-sport aircraft regulations. In addition, he serves as an FAA-designated airworthiness representative and operates Reserve, Louisiana-based ultralight/lightplane manufacturing company Air-Tech Inc.

Borne will be officially inducted into the Ultralights Hall of Fame on November 10 at a ceremony for EAA’s 2022 Sport Aviation Halls of Fame inductees. The event will take place at the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Borne is one of five individuals to be honored at the ceremony alongside Homebuilders Hall of Fame inductee Budd Davisson, Warbirds of America Hall of Fame inductee Tom Reilly, Vintage Aircraft Association Hall of Fame inductee Forrest Lovley, and Maurice Hunter “Pappy” Spinks, who will posthumously be inducted into the International Aerobatic Club Hall of Fame.