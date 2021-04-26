EAA Breaks Ground On Museum Expansion

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) officially broke ground on a two-story, 30,000 square foot addition to the EAA Aviation Center in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on Monday. Part of the organization’s Project 21 museum revitalization initiative, the expansion will feature a Pilot Proficiency Center and hands-on youth education center. The new facility, which will be connected to the EAA Aviation Museum, is the first Aviation Center expansion in more than 20 years.

“While the EAA Aviation Museum highlights more than a century of accomplishments in personal flight, a major part of EAA’s mission to grow participation in aviation is to offer high-level programming for current and future pilots,” said EAA CEO Jack Pelton. “Project 21 brings that vision to reality, and further strengthens Oshkosh as the home for those who pursue their dreams of flight.”

According to EAA, the $6.2 million project is being funded by a capital campaign separate from member dues. Construction is expected to be completed by May 2020 with the grand opening to be held at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022 the following July. Project 21 is the first of a three-phase plan with the second phase involving “digital upgrades to create immersive dynamic experiences” for museum exhibits and the third to introduce interactive experiences focusing on “the grassroots movement of experimental homebuilt aircraft.”