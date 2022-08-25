2022 One Week Wonder Completes First Flight

The Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) 2022 One Week Wonder has successfully completed its first flight. The aircraft, a Sonex Waiex-B, was built entirely during the week of AirVenture Oshkosh 2022, beginning on Monday, July 25th and wrapping up with its first taxi the following Sunday. For its first time in the air, the aircraft was flown by EAA Lifetime member Joe Norris.

“More test flights are on the horizon as the aircraft certification process continues,” EAA said. “Once certified, the One Week Wonder will be flown by EAA to chapter events and other activities throughout the country.”

According to EAA, more than 2,200 attendees participated in the project, which aims to “show the world that anyone can build an airplane.” The organization noted that the 2022 One Week Wonder was unique in that it incorporated the first factory-designed installation of a Rotax 912iS engine. It will also feature a custom American flag-based paint scheme voted on during the show.