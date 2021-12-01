EAA Passes Quarter-Million-Member Milestone:

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), announced Wednesday (December 1) it has “has surpassed 250,000 members for the first time.” EAA membership has spiked 25 percent over the past five years. The association attributes the growth, in part, to people turning to flight training and aircraft building during the Covid 19 pandemic “as the fulfillment of a personal dream.” EAA reports its total of lifetime members has also swelled to new record totals in the same time period.

Jack Pelton, EAA CEO/Chairman, said, “EAA’s founder Paul Poberezny created a culture nearly 70 years ago where anyone who wished to enjoy the freedom of flight was welcome to participate, and our mission of growing participation in aviation has thrived under that vision. The dedication of EAA’s members, chapters, and staff has made it possible to grow the organization to new levels…EAA began as a small group of builders and restorers but quickly grew into an organization that engages everyone who enjoys the world of flight.”

Pelton characterized EAA’s mission as tapping into ordinary citizens’ vision of learning to fly; and facilitating that dream through support for builders, restorers, and pilots and providing resources through its chapter network “as the home of grassroots aviation in hundreds of communities throughout the nation.”

Pelton concluded: “General aviation has grown increasingly complex over the past 70 years, but EAA’s goal has been to find ways to break down the hurdles in as many places possible to nurture that dream that has been always been a part of human imagination – the desire to fly.”