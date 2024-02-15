EAA Hosts Warbird Operators’ Conference

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) reported today (Feb. 15) on last week’s National Warbird Operator Conference, held in Cocoa Beach, Florida. The conference included a breakout session on the FAA’s Living History Flight Exemption provision that enables flight experiences for the general public in warbird aircraft.

The warbird community has come under pressure after some high-profile fatal accidents involving Living History flights and other warbird exhibitions. EAA V-P of advocacy and safety Sean Elliott led the well-attended breakout session, at which FAA representative presented some important clarifications for warbird operators, EAA said. The association’s Warbirds of America division is among the operator groups working with the FAA on advocating for safety and keeping the Living History Flight Exemption in place.

Elliott also led the conference’s opening session on February 9, and was joined on video by U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.) who serves as a Warbirds of America board member and sits on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Graves updated the conference on current initiatives in Washington, according to EAA.