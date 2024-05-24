Duncan’s Latest Charter Fleet Addition Is A Keeper

This week, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) specialist Duncan Aviation revealed its latest company-owned aircraft, and it looks like a real “catch.” The now-refurbished 10-year-old Pilatus PC-12/47 turboprop single clearly shows the dedication Duncan Board Chairman Todd Duncan has for fishing and the outdoors. But the 4,000-hour PC-12 got more than just a creative new paint job. Along with some heavy maintenance, it also received a fresh interior with natural colors and leather as well as hydrographics and “pops of color.” And for charter trips with fishing and outdoorsy destinations in mind, Duncan invested in a significant Garmin avionics upgrade. With 34 locations nationwide that provide a range of aviation services, it was the Lincoln, Nebraska facility that got the nod for refurbing the Pilatus.

Duncan commissioned famed wildlife artist Derek DeYoung to come up with a scheme that reflected his love for fresh water fishing. He and DeYoung settled on emulating the “experience” of a Northern Pike. DeYoung explained his creative process: “I don’t just glance at a fish. I try to find nuances and colors that maybe not every Pike has. A fish’s colors and patterns change with the lighting.” After much back-and-forth, they settled on an iridescent purple nose, fading to green with ivory spots that morph to “warm yellow” toward the aircraft’s belly.

“It was a real team effort,” Duncan said, “and [the Duncan Aviation Paint Team] stood behind their word. They pulled it off. Having the creative talent behind you and the ability to do something different is the most fun a guy can have.”