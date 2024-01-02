Dual Engine Failure Leads To Off-Airport Landing

A rare dual engine failure is being cited in the injury-free off-airport landing of a light Piper twin (maybe a Twin Comanche) on Saturday in Kansas. Lane County Sheriff’s Department said the plane “lost both engines” and the pilot put it down on a field near Dighton. It being Kansas, it appears there were impromptu landing sites as far as the eye could see and the pilot and two passengers weren’t hurt. The Sheriff’s Department did not say what caused both engines to quit at the same time. The FAA and NTSB will be looking into it.