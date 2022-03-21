Don Young Dead At 88

Aviation advocate and U.S. House Representative Don Young (R-AK) passed away on Friday at the age of 88. Young was the longest-serving member of Congress, having been sworn in in 1973 and re-elected to his 25th term in 2020. A member of the House General Aviation Caucus, he also served as chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure from 2001 to 2007 and as a member of its aviation subcommittee.

“Don Young was a vigorous advocate for our nation’s aviation industry throughout his five decades in Congress, including through his support for multiple initiatives to bolster aviation infrastructure and to build our industry’s next-generation workforce,” said National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) president and CEO Ed Bolen. “We join with the congressman’s family, friends and peers in mourning his loss.”

Recently, Young co-sponsored the Promoting Service In Transportation Act and supported the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. He is also credited with being instrumental in the passage of the Vision 100 – The Century of Aviation Reauthorization Act. He will lie in state in the National Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol on Tuesday, March 29.