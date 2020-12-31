Diamond Rolls Out 500th DA40 NG

Diamond Aircraft announced last week that its Austrian headquarters in Wiener Neustadt has built its 500th DA40 NG piston single. The four-seat DA40 NG is powered by the Austro AE300 engine and comes equipped with the Garmin G1000 NXi flight deck. It has a top speed of 154 knots, range of 940 NM and useful load of 904 pounds.

“This is a very exciting milestone for Diamond Aircraft,” said Diamond Aircraft Austria civil aircraft sales team leader Reinhard Schwaiger, “The DA40 NG is the ideal aircraft for both private pilots and flight training operators globally. She offers a superb balance of performance and efficiency while being very reliable and durable.”

The Diamond DA40 flew for the first time in 1997. The diesel/Jet-A-burning NG version received its European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification in April 2010. According to Diamond, there are currently more than 2,200 DA40 aircraft in service.