Diamond Aircraft Signs Deal With LIFT Academy For 56 New Trainers

Diamond Aircraft announced today (May 2) it has inked a deal with Leadership In Flight Training (LIFT) Academy for 50 single-engine DA40 trainers and six twin-engine DA42s. The aircraft will be used in LIFT’s new training facilities in Galveston, Texas, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and its newest base at Tuskegee University in Alabama, historic home of the famed Tuskegee Airmen of World War II.

Ed Bagden, Director of Flight Operations and Academic Programs for LIFT Academy, said of the new Diamond trainers, “These aircraft are chosen for their advanced technology and fuel efficiency, which not only align with our sustainability efforts but also closely mirror the aircraft our pilots will operate at Republic Airways. This strategic expansion ensures that LIFT Academy continues to offer industry-leading training, preparing our students with a seamless transition to their careers as airline pilots.”

LIFT’s affiliation with Republic reflects its goals as a training provider, to ensure “that students are trained from day one for a career with Republic, aligning with the airline’s mission to offer a safe and reliable flying experience. Republic’s partnership with major airlines, including American, Delta, and United, further amplifies the opportunities for LIFT graduates.”

Trevor Mustard, Head of Aircraft Sales and Marketing for Diamond Aircraft Canada, said, “We are honored to further strengthen our longstanding relationship with LIFT Academy and are looking forward to continuing our collaborative efforts for many years to come.”