Design Firm Proposes Post-COVID Airline Interiors

Marc Cook
UK design firm PriestmanGoode has announced a design series called Pure Skies that presupposes the need to change airline seating to increase passenger separation and assure frequent travelers that they’re sitting on disinfected thrones. According to the company, “‘Pure Skies’ includes a complete review of Business and Economy Class cabins and addresses pressing consumer, business and environmental concerns.”

“This latest work from the studio represents pragmatic innovation. With the benefit of over 30 years’ experience, we know how to harness design to achieve long-term positive change,” says Nigel Goode, Co-founding Director at PriestmanGoode. “We’ve looked ahead to imagine future scenarios and taken into account new passenger behaviours driven by the global pandemic to ensure our designs can be implemented within a few years and will meet user and airline requirements for many years ahead.”

In this design presentation, PriestmanGoode offers features new to the economy class, including dividing screens every other row for greater separation; a staggered seat configuration to “maximize feeling of personal space and allow passengers to sit in the
groups they are travelling in”; and other features to reduce dirt buildup. Also, the in flight entertainment screens are no more, as is the seat-back tray, replaced by a “clip-on
meal tray direct from the trolley.”

Good says that “With both passengers and airline employees at the heart of this project, we have not only taken onboard present anxieties but also tried to ensure our solutions are future-proofed against future pandemics, recognising the significant commitment and
investment involved.”

First look at Pure Skies, our vision for the future of aviation. Seen here is the Pure Skies Room, our concept for the future of Business Class. We've introduced UVC light and heat cleaning, in combination with photochromic and thermochromic inks in the materials and finishes. As the heat from cleaning reacts with the inks, a message of reassurance appears on seats, helping alleviate passenger anxiety about hygiene during boarding. The pandemic will have a lasting impact on passenger expectations. Pure Skies is a complete review of both Economy and Business Class cabins. Our vision takes into account development times, airline requirements for revenue streams, increased passenger concerns around hygiene and personal space and green recovery incentives.

The Pure Skies Zone is our concept for the future of Economy Class. The Pure Skies Zone features a combination of staggered and non-staggered seat configurations, helping to maximise the feeling of personal space and allowing passengers to sit in the groups they are travelling in, whether alone, as a couple or in groups. Dividing screens every other row offer greater separation, help purify the air inside the cabin and alleviate passenger anxiety. Seats in the Pure Skies Zone recline. The mechanism for this is entirely contained within the fabric skin of the seat to avoid split lines and hard-to-clean gaps. The pandemic will have a lasting impact on passenger expectations. Pure Skies is a complete review of both Economy and Business Class cabins. Our vision takes into account development times, airline requirements for revenue streams, increased passenger concerns around hygiene and personal space and green recovery incentives.

The Pure Skies Zone is our concept for the future of Economy Class. The literature pocket has been replaced with an optional removable bag for each passenger or the option to clip-on their own bag. Each Pure Skies Zone seat features a fold down table with wireless charging and integrated UVC cleaning, a safety card integrated with the back shell and a device holder that can hold multiple personal or airline devices to be attached. The pandemic will have a lasting impact on passenger expectations. Pure Skies is a complete review of both Economy and Business Class cabins. Our vision takes into account development times, airline requirements for revenue streams, increased passenger concerns around hygiene and personal space and green recovery incentives.

