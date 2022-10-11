Delta Commits At Least $60 Million To Joby For ‘Home-To-Airport’ Service

Delta Air Lines has pledged an “upfront equity investment” of $60 million to Joby Aviation as part of the airline’s commitment to “home-to-airport transportation service” for its customers. Starting with its New York and Los Angeles markets, Delta called the link-up with Joby a “first-of-its-kind arrangement” in which the companies will work together to offer “the opportunity to reserve a seat for seamless, zero-operating-emission, short-range journeys to and from city airports when booking Delta travel.”

Joby lays claim to being the first eVTOL company to be granted FAA G-1 (Stage 4) Certification Basis for its aircraft, and was recently awarded Part 135 air carrier certification.

Delta’s total investment could expand to up to $200 million, the airline said, “as the partners achieve substantive milestones on the development and delivery of the service.” The partnership will remain “mutually exclusive” across the U.S. and U.K. for five years following commercial launch, “with the potential to extend that period,” Delta said.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian, said, “We’ve found in Joby a partner that shares our pioneering spirit and commitment to delivering innovative, seamless experiences that are better for our customers, their journeys, and our world.”