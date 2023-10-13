Dassault Opts For Consolidating NBAA-BACE Presence At Airport Display

Dassault Aviation will forego an exhibit-floor display at next week’s NBAA-BACE (National Business Aviation Association – Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition) and consolidate all its activities at the aircraft static display area at Henderson Executive Airport. Gulfstream Aerospace, Dassault’s chief competitor in the ultra-long-range business jet market, has chosen to take a pass on NBAA-BACE 2023, altogether.

The Dassault display at the airport will include a new, larger chalet “permitting customers and guests to keep abreast of the latest product and service news and meet with sales and customer support/MRO network representatives in the same space.” Dassault describes its airport location as a one-stop shop to enhance its customers’ experience.

On static display at the NBAA-BACE show, Dassault will have the 4,000-nautical-mile 2000LXS twinjet and the current flagship 6,450-nautical-mile Falcon 8X ultra-long range trijet, which Dassault describes as “the quietest business jet on the market.”

Visitors to the airport display can also sample a full-scale flight deck and cabin mockup of Dassault’s developmental ultra-long range, ultra-widebody Falcon 10X twinjet. Powered by 100-percent SAF-capable Rolls Royce Pearl 10X engines, the 10X will be the largest purpose-built business jet on the market with 7,500 nautical miles of range.

Finally, visitors to Dassault’s chalet at NBAA-BACE will be able to sample FalconWays, a new app to be rolled out on the Falcon 6X. FalconWays uses global wind data to help pilots plan and fly routings that save fuel and time, thus also lowering carbon emissions