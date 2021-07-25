Dale ‘Snort’ Snodgrass Reportedly Killed In Idaho Accident

Dale “Snort” Snodgrass, one of the warbird world’s most respected pilots was reportedly killed on Saturday in the crash of a Marchetti SM.109 in Lewiston, Idaho. Details remain sketchy but the crash occurred just after noon. The aircraft is a high-wing STOL design based on the Cessna 0-1 Bird Dog built by the Italian manufacturer. Snodgrass is known for his many airshow performances in warbirds and was revered in the warbird community.

Snodgrass was a legendary F-14 pilot in the U.S. Navy and was famously photographed in a knife edge pass close to the USS America aircraft carrier in 1988. Snodgrass was the F-14 demo pilot for Navy for more than a decade and has flown a laundry list of warbirds at airshows around the country.