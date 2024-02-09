Daher Updates Its Five-Year Business Master Plan

French aircraft manufacturer Daher laid out its five-year “Take Off 2027” strategic plan, saying its revenues of 1.65 billion euros in 2023 have launched the program on a good course. The end game is to become “a large, profitable international company,” by 2027, according to a Daher statement.

Progress cited during the first year of the timeframe includes generating 35% of profits from the U.S., as well as creating an “Industrial Services” division as a fourth-line business, complementing Daher’s activities as an aircraft manufacturer, industrialist, and logistician.

Daher said it is “strengthening its position in the aeronautical value chain and asserting itself as the partner of choice for major aeronautical customers.”

As for the outlook for year two of the five-year plan, Daher Group CEO Didier Kayut, warned, “The supply chain’s fragility has a strong impact on the ability to deliver our aircraft and the parts that we produce for our customers. This is a key challenge for 2024, and we are geared up to meet it. Improving our profitability is imperative – it is at the heart of our strategic plan – but the inflationary context considerably complicates the situation.”