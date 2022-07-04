Daher Acquires Florida Aerostructures Production Facility

Daher has completed its acquisition of a metallic and composite aerostructures assembly facility in Stuart, Florida. The facility, which employs approximately 400 people, was purchased from Pennsylvania-based Triumph Group. According to Daher, it will become part of the company’s industry division, supplying customers including Boeing and Gulfstream.

“With the Stuart facility, Daher has reached a critical size that is essential in the aerostructures business, while also marking an important expansion of our overall industrial footprint in North America,” said Daher CEO Didier Kayat. “This represents a crucial element in Daher’s long-term strategic plan, and further strengthens our ability to meet supply chain demands as the aviation sector continues its rebound.”

Daher noted that the Stuart site is equipped for the assembly of large, complex metallic and composite aerostructures such as wing and fuselage assemblies. The company reports that the addition of the Stuart facility will make North America Daher’s second-largest region following France, where it is based. The company’s North American operations also include the production of Kodiak utility turboprops in Sandpoint, Idaho, a services site in Pompano Beach, Florida for the TBM turboprop family, a logistics operation in Mobile, Alabama, logistics and assembly activities in Canada, composite parts manufacturing in Nogales, Mexico and a logistics and services facility in Querétaro, Mexico.