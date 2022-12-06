CubCrafters Awarded USDA Contract For Certified XCubs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded CubCrafters an aircraft fleet modernization contract for the certified CC19 XCub. The exact number of aircraft ordered via the contract, which is listed as having an initial award value of $1 million, was not announced. The XCubs will go the USDA’s Wildlife Services to be used primarily for natural resources management.

“Our long relationship with the US Government is a strong testament to our ability to design and manufacture exceptionally rugged utility aircraft for backcountry missions,” said CubCrafters president and CEO Patrick Horgan. “This sale demonstrates that our newest generation of fully certified modern utility aircraft can replace the aging fleet of legacy aircraft now in service.”

CubCrafters noted that the sale represents the first certified XCubs to enter service with the U.S. government. Delivery of the first two aircraft is slated for late summer 2023. CubCrafters reports that its aircraft have been used by U.S. government agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, Department of the Interior, Department of Agriculture, Air Force Flight Academy and Air Force Research Laboratory.