Crew Jailed After Finding Cocaine On Plane

A Canadian charter flight crew has been in jail for two weeks in the Dominican Republic after reporting contraband it found stashed in the avionics bay of their CRJ 100. Pivot Airlines told the National Post the crew found 450 pounds of cocaine, worth $18 million, in the compartment. But rather than thanking them for doing their civic duty, Dominican officials arrested 11 people, including two pilots and two flight attendants who were associated with the aircraft as suspects. They were told they’d stay in jail while the drug haul is investigated.

The company said its people, nine Canadians, an Indian and a Dominican, are being held in poor conditions at local detention facilities, although their treatment may improve. The company said a Dominican court has “decided to improve the conditions for [their] crew, and have outlined a process for their eventual release from detention, “ the airline told the National Post. “We are grateful for the decision and are working diligently to secure their release.”