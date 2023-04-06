CloudAhoy Acquired By ForeFlight

Boeing-owned ForeFlight announced on Wednesday that it has acquired flight debriefing software provider CloudAhoy. CloudAhoy’s software products are designed to record flights and provide post-flight debriefing, analytics and flight operations quality assurance (FOQA) across general, business and military aviation segments. Citing “customer desire for more integrated digital solutions,” ForeFlight stated that the acquisition will strengthen its data analytics tools and services.

“CloudAhoy’s advanced capabilities and products will complement and integrate nicely into our existing digital portfolio, and we are excited for CloudAhoy and its employees to join our team,” said ForeFlight CEO Tim Schuetze. “Recording and debriefing flights has been a staple of ForeFlight for years, and CloudAhoy’s software will enable even deeper post-flight analysis of every flight.”

As previously reported by AVweb, ForeFlight was purchased by Boeing in 2019 and has become part of the company’s digital solutions arm. Boeing and ForeFlight noted that the CloudAhoy acquisition is “an example of Boeing’s larger strategy to continue building capabilities that will support customer needs today and into the future.” The exact terms of the transaction have not been made public.