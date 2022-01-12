Cirrus Introduces 2022 G6 SR Series With Speed and Aesthetic Upgrades

Cirrus has announced the latest iteration of its high-performance piston-single line, the 2022 G6 SR Series. The newest Cirrus models feature refined aerodynamics that cut drag and improve efficiency and range; convenience features for passenger safety and comfort; and practical and aesthetic enhancements to paint and interior appointments.

The speed refinements include redesigned wheel pants with tighter tolerances and smoothed fuselage panel seams, both designed to reduce drag and improve speed and efficiency, adding as much to nine knots to cruise speeds.

The luggage door now has a remote unlock feature and keyless entry. The door opens beyond 90 degrees and stays open for loading. Trademark Spectra illuminated steps make entry and exit safer and more secure at night. The new models have a distinctive Cirrus “puddle light” logo projected onto the ramp.

Alex Alequin, Cirrus Director of Design said on Tuesday (January 11), “Today, we are excited to release the luxuriously bold collection of exterior colors and premium leather interior options in order to create an aircraft that truly echoes your style.” The innovations include eight new paint colors, designed by the Cirrus Xi Design team in partnership with Sherwin Williams’s Aerospace division featuring, “a new paint formulation process unlocking incredible potential and enhancing color definition and flexibility,” according to Cirrus.

On the inside, Cirrus has added updated USB-A and USB-C ports for keeping passengers’ phones, tablets, laptops, and other personal devices charged in flight. On the interior aesthetic front, buyers can choose all-leather premium interiors, or incorporate Cirrus-trademarked black Alcantara inserts from the latest Cirrus design options.

The updated Cirrus IQ status screen includes aircraft model designation and an upgraded navigation bar displaying aircraft status, inspection intervals, and a calendar indicating and warranty-expiration status.

Addressing the latest product upgrades, Zean Nielsen, CEO of Cirrus Aircraft, said, “The new G6 SR Series is a testament to our devotion to constantly enhance both comfort and safety features across our product lines.”