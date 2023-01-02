China is hitting back at U.S. claims that one of its fighter pilots behaved recklessly in an intercept over the South China Sea last week. The Air Force released video on Thursday of a Chinese Navy J-11 flying close to one of its RC-135 intelligence gathering aircaft. The Air Force claimed the intercept was unsafe and the fighter got within 10 feet of the airborne listening post’s wing. “We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law,” the statement said.

China said it was the U.S. that was being provocative by violating international law and making “dangerous approaches” to the Chinese aircraft after ignoring numerous warnings. “The United States deliberately misleads public opinion… in an attempt to confuse the international audience,” spokesman Tian Junli said in a statement.