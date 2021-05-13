CDC Mask Guidance Remains In Place For Airline Travel

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on Thursday to state that people fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) can stop wearing masks in most situations, the agency emphasized that the change does not apply to commercial air travel. The CDC also cautioned that international travelers arriving in the U.S. are still required to get tested for COVID-19 within three days of their flight regardless of their vaccination status. Individuals travelling within the U.S. do not need to be tested or self-quarantine.

“Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance,” the agency said. “You will still be required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.”

According to the CDC, 46.6-percent of the total U.S. population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose and 35.8-percent has been fully vaccinated. The agency considers an individual to have been fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose COVID vaccine series or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.