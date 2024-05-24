California Airport Nears Closure After FAA Bill Passage

City officials in Banning, California, are celebrating after a provision to close its municipal airport made its way into the recently passed 2024 FAA Reauthorization Bill.

According to the Record Gazette, the amendment absolves the city of Banning from FAA obligations and permits the airport’s closure, provided the city meets certain conditions. The City must repay the FAA for 20 acres of land from a 1983 grant, reimburse all unamortized airport grant funds, and redistribute salvageable airport and aviation equipment to other airports.

Efforts to close Banning Municipal Airport (KBNG) have been ongoing for years after a 2016 study concluded that the airport lacks the needed infrastructure and demand to stay operational and has become a financial burden on the community. Additionally, local officials have stressed the economic development potential of the airport’s land.

“We will be working with the FAA on the process to have an orderly closure of the airport in the coming months,” said Mayor Alberto Sanchez in a statement. “We are working to develop a timeline, however, we do anticipate it will take a bit of time for the process to unfold. “We will be working with the current tenants of hangars to ensure that there is a relocation assistance plan, most likely at one of the 14 nearby airports.”

Despite the City’s plans, the FAA, AOPA, and local pilots, have all voiced opposition to closing the airport citing its strategic location in the San Gorgonio Pass, the challenges in establishing new airports, and the airport’s role in supporting aerial firefighting efforts, particularly for helicopters.